Hulu Drops a First Look at the Upcoming ‘History of the World Part II’

Hulu recently dropped a first look at the much awaited sequel of the 1981 comedy-parody film ‘History of the World Part I.’

After almost 42 years, Mel Brooks is coming back in ‘History of the World Part II,’ and it is going to be an eight-part television series rather than a movie. Aside from the 96-year-old actor and comedian, the upcoming show is also starring Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz.

Part 1 depicted a classic parody of the story of humankind, and Part 2 will be featuring the building of the pyramids, the American Civil War, the Russian Revolution, and many more.

In the ‘History of the World Part I,’ Brooks portrayed multiple roles, and as per Entertainment Weekly, the movie “started by poking fun at horny cavemen in the Stone Age before ultimately tackling the Old Testament, Roman Empire, Spanish Inquisition, and French Revolution.”

Aside from starring in Part 1, Brooks was also the writer and director of the original film. At present, he is one of the executive producers of the upcoming series alongside Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum, and Christie Smith.

‘History of the World Part II’ is scheduled to premiere on Hulu this spring. In the meantime, here’s the first look at the much awaited comedy-parody show:

Source: ew.com