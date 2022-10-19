Hulu Drops the Trailer of Upcoming ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Series

Hulu recently dropped the official trailer of the upcoming series titled ‘Welcome to Chippendales,’ and it is full of male strippers, sex, drugs, and murder.

The miniseries is a true crime drama about the rise and fall of Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee in the adult entertainment industry during the 1980s. As per IndieWire, ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ tells the story of:

“Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire, and let nothing stand in his way in the process. The series charts how Bannerjee went from gas station manager and failed backgammon club owner to the founder of Chippendales and being caught up with drug cartels and hitmen.”

The trailer gives a peek into how Steve (Kumail Nanjiani) quit his gas station job to open “a strip club for women” with Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett) joining the team. However, the two of them began to clash over ownership of their increasingly growing brand, which seemingly leads to a murder.

Aside from Nanjiani and Bartlett, the series’ cast also includes: Juliette Lewis, Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Nicola Peltz, Robin de Jesús, and Quentin Plair. ‘Welcome to Chippendales’ is scheduled to premiere with two episodes on Hulu on Nov. 22.

In the meantime, here’s the official trailer to keep you anticipating for it:

Sources: TV Line – yahoo.com/entertainment, indiewire.com