Hulu To Release Gay Holiday Film ‘Happiest Season’ In November!

We have even more official photos of Clea DuVall’s queer holiday movie Happiest Season. And now, we have a release date and the name of the streaming service where everyone can watch it.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that actress and producer Clea DuVall was putting together a Christmas movie with LGBTQ leads.

But how will you see Happiest Season? The movie, created by TriStar Pictures, has been purchased for distribution by Hulu.

“I cannot think of a better home for @Happiest Season,” wrote DuVall on Twitter. “We all put a tremendous amount of love into this film and are so grateful it will be available for audiences to watch in the safety of their homes. Can’t wait to share it!”

Plus in DuVall and Hulu’s announcement, Happiest Seasons’s official release date was revealed. While initial reports stated that November 20 was looking to be the possible release date, that date depended on whether the movie would release in movie theatres. Now that we know the film will release on Hulu instead of in theatres, we can confirm that Happiest Season will release on November 25.

But what is the film about? The movie, starring several recognizable actors like Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Mary Steenburgen, is about a marriage proposal gone wrong. Stewart’s character will be preparing to propose to her girlfriend (played by Davis) over the holidays. Unfortunately, that’s when she finds out her girlfriends’ parents are very conservative.

If that sounds interesting to you, you won’t have to wait long. Happiest Season will arrive in just over a month from now. You can check out the film when it premieres on Hulu on November 25.