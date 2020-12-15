Human Rights Campaign Releases Municipal Equality Index 2020

While there is still some serious work to be done when it comes to equality in the United States for the LGBTQ community, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) affirms the country is moving in the right direction through its yearly Municipal Equality Index (MEI). The purpose of the MEI, according to HRC, is to “examine(s) how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and the city leadership’s public position on equality.”

Alphonso David, president of the HRC, shared his take on the overall findings of the MEI:

“The results of this year’s Municipality Equality Index show definitive evidence that our local leaders across the nation are standing up for equality – even as they faced headwinds from state governments or the Trump-Pence administration. There is no question that the Trump administration made every effort to attack laws aimed to protect LGBTQ people, and our cities have responded with inclusivity and innovative public policy.”

According to the executive summary of the 2020 MEI, 94 of 506 cities in the U.S. earned the maximum score of 100 this year, which is an improvement from the previous year in which 88 cities received a score of 100. What’s more, is the progress made in the span of nine years. In 2012, only 11 cities had a score of 100. On the flip side, 25% of the cities scored less than 45 with 12 of the 25% scoring a 0. Of the 506 cities/ municipalities, 179 offer trans-exclusive benefits.

Also prevalent in the MEI report is success stories from cities in Georgia, Kansas, and Florida as well in keeping with the events of earlier this year, there is a section devoted to addressing systemic racism.

To find out where your city or a city near you ranks in the 2020 MEI or to find out more information on HRC’s methodology, head over to the MEI web page.

Let us know your thoughts on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index 2020 in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Source: Human Rights Campaign