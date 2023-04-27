Husbands Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus Open Up About Finding Love

Interior designer Jeremiah Brent didn’t think that the cards of finding love and getting married were on his table until he met his now husband and fellow interior designer Nate Berkus.

The new podcast Ideas of Order is a partnership between Brent and California Closets, and he invited his husband to be his first-ever guest. The married couple looked back on their love story, gay marriage, and having children together.

Brent shared why him and his husband were in tears when they walked into their daughter Poppy’s bedroom in their New York City home for the first time before she was born.

“I think that moment in particular, and why I think it’s so significant to the both of us, is you know you’re standing there, and it’s like the physical manifestation of a dream that has come true. I think the idea that we always wanted to have a family but, how is that even possible?,” the 38-year-old HGTV star recalled.

Berkus further reflected on their shared core memory, noting:

“The moment was you and I standing in front of this little closet and you open the door and the light went on automatically and I’ll never forget it. It was the start of our life as we know it. It was such a poignant moment and I burst into tears. And everyone knows I’m not a crier.”

Brent continued by admitting that before, he didn’t think that he was going to find love, more so get married, expressing:

“Before that I didn’t think I was ever going to be married. I didn’t think I was ever going to find love. I was like, ‘I’m going to be alone with some dogs. I’m going to have a great life, a great sofa,'” he joked.

Meanwhile, his husband Berkus shared the same sentiments back in the days, admitting:

“I didn’t think it was even an option. I didn’t think that it was possible. At the time, gay marriage wasn’t legal or recognized or common. Even surrogacy didn’t exist when I was 13 years old in anything that’s recognizable to how it exists today.”

The 51-year-old Nate Home designer further expressed how him and his husband felt when their two children were born, sharing:

“When they were born, we looked at each other and we knew that it was the convergence of social change, climate, political change, science and opportunity. All those things had to lock into place and these people had to fight for that opportunity for families like ours to even exist.”

Brent and Berkus have been married for almost ten years, and they now have a beautiful 8-year-old daughter named Poppy, and an adorable 5-year-old son named Oskar.

Source: people.com