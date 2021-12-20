“I Don’t Think I Will Ever Meet Anyone Like Him…”

As the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus wreaks havoc everywhere you turn this holiday season, another epidemic keeps claiming life after promising life. This epidemic is uniquely American – the gun violence epidemic. On Saturday, December 11th, a 26-year-old queer man was shot in the head and killed in Chicago.

 

According to The Advocate,

“Suraj Mahadeva was shot in the head while waiting outside a friend’s home around 3:25 a.m., according to authorities. Saturday morning he was waiting to be let into his friend’s residence when he was shot. His friend ran outside to help. Mahadeva was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police reported.”   

An exceptional young man and active member of the queer community Mahadeva worked as a medical clinician, In his free time, he assisted young people experiencing homelessness, promoted local LGBTQ pride events, and volunteered his time to teach kids with autism how to swim.

Friends and family remembered the young man at a memorial this past Thursday at the Center on Halstead, Chicago’s LGBTQ+ center. Many spoke about the magnitude of this loss to the community,

“I don’t think I will ever meet anyone like him. He taught me so much about life. He had such an open mind. He was so curious [about] people and getting to know them, and understanding their lives and trying to walk in their shoes. … I really think the world is going to be a dimmer place without him.”  -Teja Kodali, high school and college friend

“[A] beautiful, brilliant person – always charismatic, effervescent, happy. I want tonight to be solemn, but also joyful – because that’s what he would have wanted.” – J. Saxon-Maldonado, friend

“I’m going to miss his smiles and hugs.” – Jen, family member

 

A GoFundMe has been set up to offset funeral costs. As of the writing of this article, no arrests have been made. 

