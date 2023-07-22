‘I Kissed a Boy’s Matty Holehouse Spills the Tea on Gay Dating Show

Matty Holehouse is one of the contestants who joined the reality TV show ‘I Kissed a Boy’, which is the first gay dating show in the UK.

In a recent interview with ReVamp Magazine, the hunky heartthrob shared his experience in the show before he got eliminated in Episode 8. Holehouse shared about his dating life and the reason why he joined the dating show in the first place, revealing:

“I literally fell head over heels and I was obsessed with this person. I think without me knowing there was a lot going on in the background […] And so in that relationship, I felt so bad about myself. So I thought I want to go on this show and I want to meet someone and I want to feel good about myself again. And yeah, I was feeling really sh*t about myself, so I thought let’s just go and do something.”

And as for whether or not he felt better about himself after joining ”I Kissed a Boy’? He admitted that “the show was a stressful experience” because “it was basically like working.” The reality star noted that he “maybe” didn’t feel better immediately after filming, however, “since it’s aired, I definitely think it’s done good things for my self worth.”

Moreover, Holehouse joined halfway through the show in Episode 6, which he admitted was challenging.

“I think maybe if I’d gone in in the beginning, it would have been a different story. Going in late threw me off. It was like getting to a party late. Everyone knew each other. But I would have regretted it if I hadn’t done it all. I would have always thought, what if? And I’m really proud to have been part of the first gay dating TV show and so many people have said it’s so important for that to have been on screen,” he expressed.

And as for what he would say to someone who is joining a future reality dating series, the ‘I Kissed a Boy’ star honestly answered:

“My honest answer is don’t!”

“I just found it very intense and I think my image of what I thought it was gonna be like compared to what it was was very different. However, my actual answer to people going on the show is just to like, relax. I don’t think I relaxed when I was there. And be yourself. And don’t take the coupling so seriously in the immediate instance and just wait and see what happens, rather than sticking with a couple just to stay in the show,” he explained.

After getting that tea, we now move on to some of Holehouse’s pics that served THIRST online… 😉

