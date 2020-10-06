‘I Still Have The Lung Power And Wore Less Makeup’

Who can ‘balcony’ better? I think we know…

It was truly stage craft at the White House Monday evening as President Donald Trump attempted high drama returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Stepping out of Marine One, Trump (wearing a face mask for a change) stepped out of the helicopter and walked in halting steps towards the White House. After making his way to a balcony, he removed his mask and stood facing Marine One as it departed.

But the Donald appeared out of breath in video clips, so much so that “gasping” began trending on Twitter.

It became clear shortly after this appearance that Trump was posing for the cameras when he tweeted out an overly cinematic, action film-worthy campaign ad depicting his ‘triumphant’ return.

President Trump, who is still infected with COVID-19, removed his mask while looking at media from a White House balcony after his return from the hospital https://t.co/UCG8sbD0Kt pic.twitter.com/0Nav8Tpi2J — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 5, 2020

Patti LuPone, who knows a thing or two about holding court on a balcony thanks to her Tony Award-winning role in Evita, threw epic shade at Trump’s appearance on the balcony of the White House last night when he made his ‘dramatic’ return from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Taking note of Trump’s visible gasping for breath in video of his balcony moment, LuPone wrote, “I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd.”

I still have the lung power and I wore less makeup. This revival is closing November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/vRQ4LepACv — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 6, 2020

As Michiko Kakutani, former chief book critic for the New York Times noted, Trump mentioned in his 2004 book, Think Like a Billionaire, that Evita was his favorite Broadway musical having seen it six times.

The hastag #Covita soon began trending as well.

In his 2004 book “Think like a Billionaire,” Trump said:

“My favorite Broadway show is Evita by Andrew Lloyd Webber, starring Patti LuPone. I saw it six times, mostly with Ivana. Evita is not on Broadway right now, but I’m hopeful that they’ll bring it back.” https://t.co/i8oWOkBjFJ — Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 6, 2020

“This was no an Evita moment, it was more like Covita.” – Jim @Acosta on CNN right now. #Covita — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) October 6, 2020

