I Want Mason Gooding to Do His Own Sexy Calendar

He’s got a body to die for.

Mason Gooding, age 27, has come a long way since his Love, Victor days. He’s quickly establishing himself as a true Hollywood talent and budding sex symbol, and not just the son of iconic actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

Although he’s no stranger to shirtless content, I’m not the type of guy to look a gift horse in the mouth. I will, however, look at his bare torso and big pecs. Next time, I just ask that he include his face-card because that’s as good as the rest of him!

Peep his latest thirst trap below.

So artistic!

Mason started acting in 2016 and quickly booked a series of popular indie films and guest spots on television shows before finding his way to Love, Victor. Then, he made his way to the world of horror by playing Chad Meeks-Martin in Scream 5 and Scream 6 – which ended up being the highest grossing horror films of 2022 and 2023.

He also appeared in Fall, and my anxiety will never let me watch that movie again.

While Gooding is having a slow year so far in 2024, I don’t think his lack of media attention is worrisome because he has achieved a lot in a short amount of time. A little time off is certain deserved. What else he’ll accomplish this year remains to be seen.

For now, let’s take a gander at all his other shirtless photos. Then, comment below and let me know if you’re a fan of this rising heartthrob!