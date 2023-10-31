I Want Paul Mescal, Legs and All!

Oscar Nominee. Primetime Emmy Nominee. BAFTA Winner… Best Pair of Legs?

Paul Mescal, age 27, is enjoying a whirlwind three years. He went from renowned theatre actor to leading man in a drama with Normal People. His next movie, All of Us Strangers, is due for release worldwide in December – and sees him co-starring as a gay man falling for his neighbor.

The Irish hottie is also a tabloid fixation due to his short shorts that show off his muscular legs and thighs. Routinely Paul sets social media on fire with snaps of his biggest assets. However, if one tabloid snap is indication of what Mr. Mescal looks like shirtless, well, it’s truly a hard decision to nail-down what makes him the most enviable.

Let’s take a look!

babe wake up new paul mescal en shorcito just dropped pic.twitter.com/jTxMjLKKLv — malena (@dykeboygenius) October 29, 2023

And here’s exhibit B, his most recent short shorts snap in its full glory.

Paul Mescal in London. https://t.co/2sseuMNna5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 28, 2023

Although Paul Mescal has played a number of gay characters in cinema, he’s straight. According to Pink News, he is an ally to the LGBT community and that makes me like him so much more.

The source also confirms that you can buy his favorite brand of shorts, O’Neills, by shopping here.

Remember, Paul co-stars in All of Us Strangers – premiering on December 22, 2023!

Source: Pink News, O’Neils

