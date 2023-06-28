I Want to ‘Drive’ Right Over to That ‘Era’

What a lovely dick print. Swimsuit! I meant… swimsuit.

27-year-old actor and musician Ross Lynch was enjoying some fun in the sun when an onlooker snapped a quick video which has since gone viral. Most known for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix and Austin & Ally on Disney, the young man can be seen applying sunblock to a buddy’s back. However, if you can manage to lower your gaze just smidge, you’ll see something quite large almost bursting through his trunks.

Ross Lynch knows EXACTLY what he’s doing.🥵 pic.twitter.com/N1fME2Z2o0 — The Scarlet B!tch ᱬ (@thechildoftime) June 25, 2023

I think we can see why the video has almost 3,000,000 views, correct? The skinny, toned body type isn’t quite my preference, but I could certainly make an exception here. Maybe I should give The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a third try, too.

Ross Lynch na praia em Mykonos, Grécia. pic.twitter.com/PmbY0GSx32 — PAN (@forumpandlr) June 25, 2023

Ross Lynch is carrying around that massive third leg 😩 pic.twitter.com/W20XUGpu4m — Hot Celeb Studs (@celeb_studs) June 25, 2023

The Colorado-born entertainer is also known for his musical exploits. He was previously part of pop-rock band R5, whose second album, ‘Something Last Night,’ debuted at #6 in 2015. Currently, Ross is touring with The Driver Era, a duo who he formed with his brother, Rocky.

Speaking of Rocky, the sunblocked hottie also featured in the video is Ross’ brother himself. This will make the voyeuristic clip less attractive or sexier – if family porn is your Harvey Kink-le.

Anyway, let’s take a second look at Ross and Rocky…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Shor Lynch (@ross_lynch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Shor Lynch (@ross_lynch)