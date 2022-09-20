“I Will Not Apologize For Being Gay Or For Being Sex-Positive!”

Spectrum News NY1 recently fired weatherman Erick Adame is fighting his termination and firing back. Adame took to his Instagram on Monday to take control of the narrative and set the record “straight” – pun intended. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist was let go late last week after appearing on an “adult cam website.”

“I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts.”

According to The Advocate and The Daily Beast,

“The Daily Beast reported on court documents that they obtained showing that Adame was petitioning Unit 4 Media, Ltd. Unite 4 Media, Ltd has links to LPSG.com, which is most known for its forum where nude photos and videos of various public figures are shared. At times, users of this forum will actively lure these public figures into sending photos and videos that they intend to post later for wider dissemination. According to the documents, in 2021, Adame used a video chat service that Unit 4 owned.”

Once on the video chat service, another user, who has not been named, took screenshots of a nude Adame and then sent them to his employer — and mother. WTF!!!???? {Wonder if the blackmailer is someone Adame knows, this seems like a lot of work for a random user…but you never know, some people can be pretty shitty.} On his Instagram, Adame continued,

“Let me be clear about something: I do not apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive-those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

Now looking for new employment, Adame implored News Directors to “judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not for the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our click-bait culture.”

