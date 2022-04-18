I Wish He’d Make Me His ‘Sin Bin’

Oh, to be Nicole… Many a gay boy has cut more than a rug while dancing and singing to her songs. Now, sorry Nicole, we’re

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger took a lovely stroll during Coachella Day 2. The California weather must be nice to bask in as both celebrities looked like they were enjoying a day at the beach. As the day turned into night, the adorable couple was seen posing with friends under the night sky and colorful palm trees.

Eye candy Thom Evans is known for his athleticism and singing ability. He is a former wing for rugby team Glasgow Warriors and is a two-time boy bander who appeared on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 – where he came in 5th place as a member of Try Star.

Was he showing off some of his boy band moves while dancing with Nicole at Coachella?

The reality series is where he met current girlfriend and fellow singer Nicole Scherzinger, most known for being the leading lady of The Pussycat Dolls. And really, what’s not to love? Tall, big legs, big chest… hopefully big something else!

Take a look at a few extra snaps of Evans below!