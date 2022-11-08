“I Wouldn’t Have A Career If Gay People Only Played Gay Roles” – Evans

Well, once again, Daddy Luke has spoken. And he is speaking straight facts. Luke Evans, famously known for his starring roles in productions such as The Hobbit and Nine Perfect Strangers (and also for starring as the muscle stud in skimpy swimwear posts on Instagram) — has given his opinion on the very exhausting debate as to whether gay actors should only be allowed to play gay roles.

The 43-year-old Welsh actor had some firm beliefs in contrast to that of Russell T. Davies, the show runner for Doctor Who, who said that gay people should play gay roles.

Evans in-fact, alluded to his beliefs that “talent” should be the top consideration for casting.

“I’m not sure about that. Gay people have definitely missed out on gay roles, for sure… But from my perspective: firstly, I wouldn’t have had a career if gay people played gay roles and straight people played straight roles. I’d have played two roles out of the 36 projects I’ve worked on, or whatever [the number] is… The right person gets the job. Talent and ability, and a bit of luck and timing … That should be the reason why you get a job. It shouldn’t have anything to do with anything else.” -Luke Evans, The Daily Telegraph

But it should also be noted that Luke Evans wouldn’t be a sex symbol, if gay people didn’t lust over him internationally. The years of public adoration and social media support has certainly catapulted Evans to gay sex symbol status. That doesn’t mean his roles should only be targeted towards a LGBTQ+ audience. Because talent transcends that, as long as inclusivity is being discussed broadly. But it’s refreshing to see talent in this day and age not rest on their laurels. You shouldn’t get a role strictly off of being typecasted, social media following or nepotism.

Evans is absolutely right when he says the best talent should absolutely be the most qualified for the job. The role. the gig. Whatever you want to call it. If you’re the best actor, you should absolutely get that part. If you’re the best hairstylist, you should certainly be the one on-set getting these bitches together behind the scenes. And if you’re the best d*ck-sucker, than you should absolutely be on set of an adult film production receiving that money shot. But bitch you know how that goes these days, it may be a couple of you bottoms gathering around for a spurt.

Nonetheless, Luke Evans was speaking truth. Again, out of the 36 major projects he’s been cast in, only two has been gay roles. I think that’s the point of an actor, to show their range in productions. And that goes for straight, gay and trans actors. While there should be visibility, inclusiveness and representation — there also has to be truth, a real unbiased truth.

Shout outs to daddy Luke Evans. And here are some images of him that just makes us want to stan him even more.

Source: Daily Mail