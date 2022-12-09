ID Drops a Chilling Trailer of ‘The Price of Glee’ Docuseries

ID recently released the official trailer of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Price of Glee,’ which goes into the deaths of ‘Glee’ stars Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera.

In the trailer, a chilling line states:

“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on ‘Glee.’ By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead.”

Monteith died at the age of 31 due to an overdose in July 2013 while ‘Glee’ was still airing. In 2015, Salling was arrested for possession of child pornography, and he was expected to serve prison time after pleading guilty in 2017.

However, the actor, who was 35, committed suicide in January 2018, which was just a little over a month before his sentencing date in March 2018. Two years later in July 2020, Rivera went missing for days during her boat trip with her son. The actress was eventually found dead due to drowning at the age of 33.

The trailer features past interview clips of the late cast members, and it also shows a glimpse of exclusive interviews with family members, including Rivera’s father. ‘The Price of Glee’ is a three-part docuseries, and its official synopsis reads:

“With unbiased filters, hear directly from those outside of the cast bubble who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives, such as: relatives and friends of ‘Glee’ cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon.”

‘The Price of Glee’ is scheduled to premiere on January 16 on ID. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer:

Sources: indiewire.com, uproxx.com