I’d Fall Down Stairs to See This Hot Doctor

T.R. is the knight in my doctor-patient fantasy dreams.

The actor, who originally hails from Minnesota, was creating a name for himself in Broadway theatres before landing the role of Dr. George O’Malley in Grey’s Anatomy. Although T.R. Knight originally believed his character’s presence in the hospital would be short-lived, O’Malley became a mainstay during the first 5 seasons and left a lasting impression with fans after being killed off.

In reality, Knight chose not to renew his contract with Grey’s Anatomy, despite the series averaging 13,000,000 viewers at the time. It was a culmination of events – lack of screen time, lack of direction, changes in his personal life – and famously the onset disagreement when another cast member, Isaiah Washington, called him a “faggot” in front of cast members including Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl.

The latter of the two publicly came to his defense. And Washington, well, he struggled to find meaningful work in Hollywood and recently announced his retirement from the craft. Oh, so sad…

At the time in 2007, T.R. told People:

I was under no delusions. My friends on the set knew. We talked about it. Publicly, it’s not my thing to call up People Magazine and be like, ‘Hey, you want to know something about me?’ I could’ve just let it slide and not said anything, but it became important. It became important to make the statement.

While Washington’s career went down the tubes, T.R. Knight continued to book long character arcs in various television shows including The Good Wife and The Catch. Although, he did make a return to Grey’s Anatomy in 2020 in a dream sequence while a resident doctor was suffering from Covid-19. You can also catch Knight in the box office hit and biopic 42.

Now the actor, age 49, co-stars in the HBO Max comedy-thriller The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco. A third season is currently pending.

As for his home-life, Knight married dancer Patrick B. Leahy in 2013. The pair spend a lot of time together in nature, as evident by T.R.’s social media, which showcases traveling, art pieces, dogs and… backyard bananas?

As for his history with Grey’s Anatomy, it was just announced that he will host a Grey’s panel during April’s PaleyFest Convention.

Ah, isn’t it nice to find an attractive gay man not completely ruined by Hollywood?

Sources: Wikipedia, People, EW