If He Likes It, We Love It! Momoa Admits He Hates Wearing Clothes

Do we have method acting to thank for Jason Momoa’s recent interest in over sharing his body with us, by underdressing? Certainly he has to know that he’s turning us all into voyeurs. It’s a good thing that Momoa has lifeguard experience (Baywatch: Hawaii) because after his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, we all may need some resuscitation (and I’m sure we’re opting for mouth to mouth).

Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa (yes — a man this fine, you have to respect and say his entire name), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 9 and definitely made it worth everyone’s time. After Kimmel became inquisitive about Momoa’s Hawaiian malo that he’s been seen rocking recently — the action star revealed that he actually doesn’t like wearing clothes anymore, he much prefers baring it all in the traditional garment, sharing that he wears it “all the time.” Kimmel then asked him if he’s wearing one right now, setting the action star up for the perfect opportunity to strip out of his purple silk ensemble and show off his ASSets.

The audience erupted into cheers and applauds, while Jimmy had the best seat in the house. And something tells me that that wasn’t just a nervous laughter, he really seemed to enjoy Momoa’s strip tease!

Momoa explained that he’s been wearing the malo because he was trying to get into character. The 43-year-old daddy was preparing for his Apple TV+ series Chief of War, which is set in Hawaii in the late 18th century.

“I was just getting ready for the role, because I like to get into character. So I was just tanning my white ass.” -Jason Momoa on wearing a malo, Jimmy Kimmel Live

So how does Momoa have such an amazing body? Well, the man has a super intense workout. From wearing weighted vests while performing complex kettlebell workouts to tons of squats (that certainly explains why he literally has a glorious, muscled ass). He also mixes in medicine ball workouts and a lot of intense rock climbing. Damian Viera, a movement and recovery therapist who works with Momoa, told Men’s Journal that their vigorous workouts are in preparation for all of his roles and for his self-performed stunts. Seems like Jason Momoa is putting in all that hard work in the gym and we get to (visually) reap the benefits.

Check out Jason Momoa’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below. And for all of the booty connoisseurs out there, the part of the interview that starts to get your heart rate up is at the 4:27 minute mark. This man just exudes such big di*k energy. And he seems so down to earth. Whew. Enjoy!

Source: Popsugar , Eat This