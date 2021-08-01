“I’ll Fu** You Up, Fu***** Fa****!”

Another prime example of the phrase, ‘beauty is only skin deep.’

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi was arrested and booked for felony criminal threats after he was caught on camera repeatedly using a homophobic slur during a dispute with a gay neighbor.

According to TMZ, County Sheriff’s deputies were spotted outside Khadavi’s West Hollywood condo on Friday afternoon. The incident happened on July 7 in the condo building’s posh lobby and was captured on surveillance video, which can be viewed here.

A man alleged to be Khadavi can be seen in the footage shouting, “I’ll fuck you up, fucking faggot!” He goes on to say he will shoot these people and later threatens to kill them, before taking his dog outside. Once Khadavi returns to the lobby, he continues to yell at the front desk concierge.

Although Khadavi was not seen in handcuffs, inmate records indicate that he was arrested at 2:15 p.m. and released on bond around 5:37 p.m. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning, and his bail was set at $50,000.

The gay neighbor at the receiving end of Khadavi’s foul tirade has filed a restraining order, saying he “fears for his life.”

TMZ also reported that this is not the first time Khadavi has made homophobic threats. In 2016, real estate agent and Million Dollar Listing regular Matt Altman obtained a restraining order against the dermatologist after he made anti-Semitic death threats towards him.

Altman claimed that Khadavi approached him at a real estate event. When he was asked to leave because it was a private event, Khadavi allegedly blurted out that he “hated all Jews” and threatened to kill Altman. Reports also say that Altman has been receiving racist and homophobic phone calls from Khadavi for years.

According to the website Meaww, Khadavi is trained in complex skin treatment procedures like Botox, Juvaderm, and Advanced Laser Treatments. The accomplished dermatologist also dubs himself an expert in most advanced medical and surgical treatments of skin cancer, including melanoma, and he is the founder of Advanced Skin and Hair, which designs products for hair loss, hormonal acne, and anti-aging solutions. With over 42,000 Instagram followers, Khadavi is widely hailed for his work.