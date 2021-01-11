HOT

Justin Thomas apologizes for using the word 'faggot' after missing a putt
Professional golfer Justin Thomas (screen capture)

Justin Thomas, currently the #3 pro golfer in the world, was apparently surprised to learn that television cameras caught him using a homophobic slur after missing a putt at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday.

Thomas was attempting a five-foot putt at the fourth hole when his shot went astray. He could clearly be heard saying “fa**ot” in frustration.

The Golf Channel spoke to Thomas about the remark and he expressed his regret for using the word.

“It’s inexcusable – first off I just apologize,” said Thomas. “There’s no excuse. I’m an adult, a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. Unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it.”

“I found out when I got done with my round…it’s bad,” he added. “There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better.”

“I deeply apologize to everybody and anybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

Thomas expanded on those thoughts speaking to NBC Golf after finishing third on Sunday. 

“I wish that I could learn to grow a different way than the way that I chose to do it, but unfortunately it’s in the past and there’s nothing I can do about it now,” said the 27-year-old.

“It definitely was a distraction out there today. But now I just get to take time going forward and try to become better because of it.”

Thomas banked a $490,000 payday for his third place finish.

Some on Twitter defended Thomas and his use of the slur:

But others wondered why it was this particular word that Thomas used.

It wasn’t f*ck, sh*t, dammit, dang it, or a host of other terms. It was a homophobic slur.

And is it noteworthy that Thomas didn’t even notice he used the word until it was pointed out?

What do you think, readers? Big deal? Little deal? Does Thomas’s apology land for you?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

(source: Golf Channel)

