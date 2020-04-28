“I’m Not Giving Up, I Just Want Him To Love Me Faster!”

Colton Haynes shares in a new YouTube video that he’s finally a daddy!

But, it’s complicated…

It seems the time had finally come for Colton to bring a cat into his life: “Hey y’all…meet my son…Timothee Chalameow!”

But our hero may have had unrealistic expectations about cuddling and playing with Timothee right off the bat. Cut to Colton trying to coax his new buddy out from under the furniture.

“This is my life now, folks – trying to win the affection of a cat,” muses Colton as Timothee stares from the relative safety under the couch. “I’m so excited! I was born to be a cat dad.”

“Come here,…come cuddle with me,” pleads Colton to an aloof Timothee. “I just want your love and affection.”

Colton swears to the camera that Timothee cuddles with him, but the new cat of the house doesn’t seem as drawn to the camera as his cat dad.

And then, there’s the inevitable ‘incident.’

“Man, this whole fairy tale of getting a cat…Whoo! Not all it’s cracked up to be,” Colton shares. Apparently, there was a knock at the door, a deliveryman and a freak out involved, although Colton does see a silver lining of sorts.

Showing off his ‘chic’ new scar, Colton shares that Timothee did attack him, but in a ‘super chic way.’ “It looks like a sexy vampire bite, so now I have that.”

We don’t want to give away the whole story, but all in all, it’s a pretty cute diversion from the outside world.

Hit the play button below to see if/how/when Colton and Timothee ever find common ground.