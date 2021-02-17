“I’m Trying My Hardest To Be As Artistic As Possible”

Just months after launching an OnlyFans account, actor Tyler Posey (Alone) says the experience has been “bizarre” and “draining” (no pun intended).

“You really feel like an object on OnlyFans,” Posey shared in an interview with E!’s The Rundown. “I’m trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out ’cause I don’t want it to just be porn, you know? That’s not what I do and I don’t want to take it away from the people that are doing that.”

The 29-year-old added, “I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans.”

Posey launched his OnlyFans account in September 2020 in part, he says, because he wanted to start embracing his body.

“I’m nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting,” he told his ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne in a candid video chat.

“I love being nude because… you’re not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in,” he continued. “I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready.”

That said, Posey does have boundaries when it comes to sharing his nakedness. “If I’m going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny.”

“I just can’t pose naked and take myself seriously,” he added. “It’s weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I’m still figuring out my footing in it and we’ll see where it goes.”

The former Teen Wolf star also shared in the new interview that he’s explored sexual role-play as a way to gain confidence in the bedroom but it usually leaves him “self-conscious and a little embarrassed.”

“It’s never been done for me, it’s always been done for my partner,” he said. “So I’m not always wanting to role play that hard, but I’m always down for it.”

Speaking of being down for things, last fall Posey opened up to his social media followers explaining that he considers himself somewhat pansexual and “has hooked up with guys.”

He explained his coming out in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show.

“I woke up one morning and I saw all this stuff on Instagram about these transsexual women who were being beaten and harassed, and there were a bunch of people that were filming the whole entire interaction and laughing at them,” Posey told Ellis.

“Originally I was just shedding light on that, through whatever way that I could,” he added. “And, then I was hit with wanting just to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it.”

A few days later, Posey was even more forthright during a Q&A with his OnlyFans followers. Let’s hear it for brevity!

(source: The Rundown)