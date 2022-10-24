Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Shares a Fit Pic in Recent Health Update

Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds recently shared a health update on Instagram as he recovers from hemorrhaged vocal cords and a sprained knee.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter has been “struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule,” as well as “a fairly serious LCL sprain in his knee,” which is why the band had to postpone several upcoming shows last week.

In a statement, Imagine Dragons wrote:

“In our twelve years as a band, we’ve never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand). We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon. We just can’t give you the show you expect and deserve right now.”

The band is set to continue their Mercury World Tour in 2023 with another leg that is scheduled on January 24 in Zallaq, Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Reynolds seems to be recovering well based on his recent health update, which involves a shirtless photo of him flexing his toned abs, with the caption:

“Health and rehabilitation.”

The singer is known for being a great ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In fact he even sent a love letter expressing:

“To our LGBTQ youth. I LOVE YOU. Fully. Completely. I celebrate you. You are beautiful and worthy of love. I hope you let yourself find it and find peace and security in that place.”

Sources: people.com, billboard.com