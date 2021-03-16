Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Shares The Inspiration For “Follow You”

The music video for the new Imagine Dragons single, “Follow You” was posted on Tuesday, March 16, and lead singer Dan Reynolds furthers his sex symbol status by being shirtless for at least half of the music video.

The concept of the video is this married couple, played by real-life married couple and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars Rob McElhenney and Katlin Olsen. Olsen brings McElhenney to an empty theater to see his favorite band for his birthday. Turns out it is not his favorite band, The Killers, but Imagine Dragons, Olsen’s favorite band.

As the band begins to play the song, “Follow You,” Olsen fantasizes the band is flirting with her, especially Reynolds, who ends up with his shirt off in Olsen’s fantasy.

Meanwhile, McElhenney is fantasizing he is every member of the band flirting with his wife and when he fantasizes he is Reynolds, he is shirtless.

Needless to say, Twitter took notice of Reynolds providing some quality visuals.

Of course, seeing McElhenney shirtless is always good.

The video itself is very funny and endearing and can be watched in full below.

At the heart of the song, “Follow You” is a sweet story though. In 2018, Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman had separated. After not speaking for seven months, Volkman sends Reynolds a text that would lead to the couple’s reconciliation. It was that text that also leads to Reynolds writing “Follow You.” Reynolds shared this story in a video on the Imagine Dragons TikTok page.

Reynolds, who is a strong LGBTQ ally, spoke out on his Twitter page about the pope’s comments on not blessing same-sex unions.

so disappointing. It’s not about LGBTQ youth needing marriage or religion. It’s about our leaders telling our youth they are undeserving of the same rights afforded to their hetero peers. that God’s love is subjective. if there’s a God it certainly isn’t leading this https://t.co/keoBoxk0gD — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 15, 2021

Reynolds also shared his support for the LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University on the anniversary of when the Mormon-run school clarified their stance against same-sex romances after removing a section from the school’s Honor Code which banned “all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.”

hey @BYU this is an opportunity for you to celebrate your LGBTQ students. they do make up ~13% of your student body. you call it vandalism, I call it divine intervention. https://t.co/MK5vh59Rra — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 5, 2021

this this this this is why @encircle2gether is so incredibly important. “13% of BYU student are LGBTQ+”!!!!!!!! You are perfect just the way you are. Xhttps://t.co/iwp614lo0D — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) March 5, 2021

