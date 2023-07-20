Imagine Dragons Stand United with the LGBTQ+ Community

Imagine Dragons have always been very vocal allies of the LGBTQ+ community, and they’ve recently expressed their stand once again after sharing a powerful message.

In one of the scenes in the band’s new documentary ‘Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas’, lead singer Dan Reynolds reaches out for the Progress Pride flag from the audience. He then raises it above his head while singing a line from their debut song “It’s Time”, which goes:

“I’m never changing who I am…”

Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ bassist Ben McKee can be seen performing on stage with a trans flag-designed guitar. He explained why he decided to use that particular guitar on stage, expressing:

“Everybody deserves the right to feel included. It just seemed like I had the opportunity to bring some symbols of that love and inclusion into the performance… I want everybody who comes to our shows to be able to feel they are represented by our music and to be able to see something that makes them feel welcome.”

“Imagine Dragons shows are a safe place for everyone,” McKee further stated.

Moreover, Reynolds founded the LoveLoud festival in the US back in 2017. As per PinkNews, the annual festival aims “to raise awareness of ‘the realities of what LGBTQ+ teens face daily’ and to raise funds for queer charities across the country.”

‘Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas’ is now available for streaming on Hulu.

