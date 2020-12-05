Imagine Learning Your Anti-Gay Dad Got Paid For Gay Sex

This may be the perfect Holiday revenge story.

TikTok is a social media platform full of funny moments, shocking videos, and iconic viral posts. And the latest post to get our attention is about a man finding out his homophobic father also had sex with several other men.

Specifically, TikToker @zephryn shared a shocking story in a video that now has over 2.6 million likes, 33.8 thousand comments, and 68.2 thousand shares. In the video, we see the TikToker in his bedroom rocking out to Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” The gag is, TikTokers are using a sample of a “Bad Romance” cover. The singer continually jumps higher in octaves while TikTokers meme on top of it with witty subtitles, funny dances, or whatever else they think up.

For @zephryn, the TikToker starts with the story of how his older sister was kicked out of the house by their homophobic father when she was 16. He then shares that he was raised “to be anything by gay.” Turns out, that didn’t work. As @zephryn got older his sexuality became a bigger issue and he was also kicked out of the house. Eventually, the family got a hold of the father’s old laptop and discovered he not only marketed himself for gay sex work on Craigslist, but he was photographed at an orgy as well. @zephryn then had the perfect way of sharing that news.

You can check out the video and the whole text below.

“My sister at 16 coming out as Bi and getting kicked out by my homophobic father. Me being born ~ 16 years later being raised to be anything but gay by my father. Me coming out at 15 and getting kicked out by homophobic father and sleeping in the street for 2 days cause my parents were divorced and no way to tell my mom. My dad starting a new job and giving his old laptop to my nephew but leaving his craigslist and email logged into so my sisters did some investigating. My dad selling himself for gay s3x on backpages on Craiglist and getting money paypalled to him and finding years of cheating with men. Having someone on grindr send me pictures of an orgy with my dads pictures as one of the participants. My sisters and I putting all the evidence in Christmas stockings for the whole family on Christmas morning 2017.”