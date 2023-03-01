In A Long-Distance Relationship? We Found Something To Help..

You can’t make this shit up folks! A group of university students in China have created a device to help people in long-distance relationships connect better. The remote kissing device is being billed as the solution to long-distance relationships.

According to Sky News,

“The 3D silicone gadget has a mouth-shaped module and is triggered through a kiss, which is then transferred to the “mouth” on the other side. It mimics the movement, temperature and pressure of the kiss using sensors, and links to phones via Bluetooth and an application.”

 

Like, what?! So many questions. To no one’s surprise the internet had a field day with one. Let’s get a round up of some of our favorite responses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology at its finest! What will the people invent next, stay tuned to find out.

Source: Sky News

