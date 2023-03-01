In A Long-Distance Relationship? We Found Something To Help..

You can’t make this shit up folks! A group of university students in China have created a device to help people in long-distance relationships connect better. The remote kissing device is being billed as the solution to long-distance relationships.

According to Sky News,

“The 3D silicone gadget has a mouth-shaped module and is triggered through a kiss, which is then transferred to the “mouth” on the other side. It mimics the movement, temperature and pressure of the kiss using sensors, and links to phones via Bluetooth and an application.”

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the “mouth” on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

Like, what?! So many questions. To no one’s surprise the internet had a field day with one. Let’s get a round up of some of our favorite responses:

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the “mouth” on the other side. pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) February 22, 2023

So Chinese students get their ideas from watching reruns of The Big Bang Theory? pic.twitter.com/I3ztybYbPm — Elon Musk’s Conscience (@TruthSheSaid) February 28, 2023

I too have that kind of…uh…kissing device. And that is the ONLY thing I use it for. Kissing. Nothing else. pic.twitter.com/1qwOrSyZIy — Leonard Cohen’s Hat (@hallelujahrip) February 28, 2023

Soon to be banned in Texas. — Oh for crying out loud (@CharlesKangas8) February 28, 2023

That’s creepier than Ron DeSantis. — Argus Constant *** Rebuild our Democracy! (@argus_constant) February 28, 2023

This will not be used for kissing lips. And the maker of this device knew that. But how else was he going to promote it publicly to get rich fast. — Evie CG (@cg_evie) February 28, 2023

Ok that’s enough Internet for me today — Unionize Tesla (@LiveOak512) February 28, 2023

People, please stop it. Go out of your house and live life. — GQP= Democracy Removal Machine (@annofws) February 28, 2023

I’m going to refrain from making inappropriate jokes. pic.twitter.com/zyDI5WVY9J — Rae Oliver🐾 (@rae_oliver21) March 1, 2023

Yeah I’m sure a lot of “kissing” would be done with this invention pic.twitter.com/F6KyTDDCGL — Shannon🇺🇸/Commander🎖/⚓️🦭/FF🇺🇦/Anderson/AAA (@ShannonOliviaP1) March 1, 2023

Technology at its finest! What will the people invent next, stay tuned to find out.

Source: Sky News