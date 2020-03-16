In A Time Of Crisis, LGBT Erotic Artist Sam Morris Does His Part For The Economy

While everyone from small business owners to bartenders to service staff definitely feeling the financial hit due to the nationwide pandemic we are in the midst of, gay adult sites like PornHub and OnlyFans are reporting the exact opposite. With so many people being forced to stay at home and to “socially isolate”, sites like this are seeing a higher than average increase in their business from this past weekend. The increase has been so signifiant that the website for erotic artist Sam Morris (www.sammorris.me) temporarily crashed because the server simply couldn’t handle the increased traffic.

Morris cheekily announced it on his Instagram page yesterday, saying “all you naughty quarantined gays crashed my site; but it’s back up now”! To get a look at some of Morris truly remarkable artistry (and his absolutely stunning NSFW shots) click here

All Art Courtesy of Sam Morris