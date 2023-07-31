In Conversation with ‘New York, New York’ Cast Member Angel Sigala

Although New York, New York‘s Broadway run has come to an end, you can still enjoy the Original Broadway Cast Recording, which is available in digital and streaming formats via the Wine & Peaches label.

Unlike many cast recordings, the album features 90 minutes of music from the show’s score, as well as orchestral interludes, and five bonus tracks including original demos performed by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Additionally, there is a special instrumental version of the title song, so fans can perform their own versions of this legendary track.

Advertisement

Like the production, the album is a love letter to New York City, with music ranging from thrilling Afro-Cuban rhythms and traditional Big Band, to classic Broadway showstoppers.

Set in 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself, and among them is Jimmy Doyle (Colton Ryan), a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans (Anna Uzele), a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

New York, New York marked the first new Kander & Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015’s The Visit, which was nominated for five Tony Awards including “Best Musical.” The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Advertisement

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down and chat with cast member Angel Sigala, who played Mateo Diaz, the show’s main LGBTQ character. Born and raised in Mexico City, until coming to the United States at age 11, Sigala has always dreamed of being a performing artist, and he was thrilled to make his Broadway acting debut in New York, New York.

Check out the full video interview below.

Angel Sigala…

Advertisement

Follow Sigala: Instagram | TikTok | Website

Click HERE to download and stream the Original Broadway Cast Recording of New York, New York.