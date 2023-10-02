In Conversation with ‘Rabbit Hole’ Filmmaker Aaron Shoonover

Aaron Shoonover might be relatively new to the world of filmmaking, yet he unquestionably possesses the skill to weave a narrative that explores intricate themes, encompassing both the familiar and familial.

His second short film, Rabbit Hole, which is currently making waves on the festival circuit and earning considerable praise, offers a timely and moving take on the queer coming-of-age story, marked by a unique twist. Featuring newcomer Nate Frison and seasoned actress Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things), Rabbit Hole revolves around an introverted 18-year-old who grapples with his identity as a young gay adult amidst a tumultuous home life and the weight of caring for his unstable QAnon-affiliated mother.

Demonstrating the finesse and depth of a seasoned filmmaker and storyteller, Rabbit Hole exemplifies love and compassion in its purest form, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Shoonover and talk more about it. He also touches on how the idea for this project came to fruition, working with the actors and shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, the urgency to tell more queer stories, and more.

Check out the full video interview below.

Aaron Shoonover…

