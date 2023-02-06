In Conversation with the Cast of Netflix’s ‘Freeridge’

For those who miss Netflix’s popular series On My Block, do not worry. Freeridge is here to save the day.

Set in the same fictional town, this comedic coming-of-age spinoff follows sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz), as well as their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor). Beyond dealing with family issues and romantic tensions, the new group of friends must also contend with the distinct possibility that they unleashed a curse that is bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

Among the chaos, audiences are in for an unforgettable adventure.

Instinct had the pleasure of connecting with the quartet to talk more about the show, their characters, and why it’s worth checking out. Watch the full video interview below.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria), Bryana Salaz (Ines), Ciara Riley Wilson (Demi), & Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Cameron)…