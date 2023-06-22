In Conversation with the Cast of ‘Never Have I Ever’

From the minds of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the fourth and final season of Netflix’s popular series Never Have I Ever is now available to stream.

Following the complicated life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl, this new season follows Devi as she finishes her senior year of high school, figures out her plans for college, and attempts to sort out her messy romantic life. Of course, there are a couple hiccups along the way, but fortunately, she has her best friends and family by her side.

Although the coming-of-age comedy takes place in the San Fernando Valley, the show has been reported to be loosely based on Kaling childhood experiences in the Boston area. Never Have I Ever has received very positive reviews, being described as a watershed moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood and praised for breaking Asian stereotypes.

In addition to Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever also stars Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young, who all took some time to talk about the final season, their characters, and more with Instinct.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar), Jaren Lewison (Benjamin “Ben” Gross) & Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida)…

Poorna Jagannathan (Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar) & Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal)…

Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres) & Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong)…