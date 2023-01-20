In Conversation with the Cast of ‘That ’90s Show’

It will be 17 years in May since That ‘70s Show aired its final episode, but thanks to the sequel gods, Red and Kitty Forman are back, baby!

That ‘90s Show brings audiences back to Point Place, Wisconsin, just as Kitty and Red, played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, settle into the empty-nester lifestyle. However, they’re in for a big surprise when Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) bring their daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) for a weekend visit.

Looking for adventure, Leia finds what she’s looking for after meeting Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), the dynamic and rebellious next-door neighbor. She convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer, and with a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation.

As for Red, well, let’s just say he’s not too thrilled to put up with another group of dumbasses.

That ‘90s Show also stars Maxwell Donovan as Gwen’s brother Nate, Sam Morelos as his girlfriend Nikki, Reyn Doi as the sweet but sassy Ozzie, and Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, the son of Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).

Instinct caught up with the cast to talk more about the series and the impact they hope it has on audiences. Check out the exclusive interviews below.

That ’90s Show is now available to stream on Netflix.

Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith (Kitty & Red Forman)…

Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen Runck), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Maxwell Donovan (Nate Runck), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), & Sam Morelos (Nikki)…