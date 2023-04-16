In-Depth with “if I was gay” Singer Andreas Wijk

Andreas Wijk is an openly gay Swedish singer, who wrote and performed the song, “if I was gay,” which signifies a new chapter for him.

Andreas grew up in Stockholm with a family who are people of faith. His father works as a prison pastor, and the singer said that “he’s now chilling with the guys who definitely needs him.”

He was brought up in a Christian household, and this presented difficulties for his sexuality despite the fact that Sweden ranked high on ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Europe map. The country has also legalized same-sex relationships way back in 1944.

The 30-year-old singer came out to his parents when he was 15, and he shared their response to him coming out at the time, recalling:

“They were like, ‘We love you so much Andreas, but if you’re going to hell for this, we want to help you, because we love you so much.'”

Andreas also asked people to understand where his parents are coming from like he does, as their words were a reflection of what they were taught to believe based on their faith, and not hate towards his sexuality.

“My mom and dad would go to hell for me if they could,” he further noted in his interview with Attitude.

He continued,

“But they weren’t the gay people, I was. So that was the reason for them to do everything in their power to help me to change.”

The singer and his family looked into what he calls “conversation therapy,” and his parents even told another pastor to “pray the gay away.” While all of these were transpiring, Andreas, who was in his early twenties at the time, felt torn between his faith and wanting to be free.

“Every time he had been to my place I woke up in the morning and was like, ‘am I straight today? Oh no, I’m not straight’. It pushed me even further back because I felt so shameful that I couldn’t be free,” he recalled.

In came 2019 when Andreas realized that he could not get rid of his gay identity. He came out to some of his friends, who are also Christians, but he was cast out of the group. He responded to them with love and kindness though, sharing:

“I’ve separated all these people from the God thing. And I can actually look at myself as loved.”

“Homosexuality and being who I am, is who I am,” he expressed.

The singer also shared,

“My parents have gone from a place where they believed in their faith, they thought I was going to hell. And now they definitely don’t. They believe that God loves me and created me.”

In fact in 2022, Andreas posted a TikTok video of him and his parents in the car while listening to his song, “if I was gay.” Their reaction to hearing the song was emotional, and the video went viral online:

You can also listen to his heartfelt song here:

The singer received a lot of love from people after hearing “if I was gay,” and he said that the love he’s felt for the past two weeks after its release “is bigger than any love I’ve received before.”

Aside from singing, Andreas has also ventured on dancing, as he is a part of the reality dance competition show, ‘Let’s Dance.’ Not to mention, he landed the lead role in the musical MOULIN ROUGE!

And now that we’ve gotten to know this hottie a bit better, let’s move on to admiring some of his sexy snaps, shall we?

Source: attitude.co.uk