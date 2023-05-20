In-Depth with Out Broadway Actor Timothy Hughes

Timothy Hughes is famously known for portraying the character of Strong Man in the 2017 musical drama film ‘The Greatest Showman,’ as well as starring in 2019’s ‘Blood Bound’.

The actor, who is openly gay, was born in Brookfield, Wisconsin, and he graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Not to mention, he is the founder of Performer’s Puzzle, which is a performing arts program.

In a recent interview with Queerty, Timothy shared the first time he realized that he wanted to be a performer, recalling:

“I first saw my sister perform in her middle school musical. I was mesmerized, and I felt that buzz through my entire body. I was in awe of her and the entire show and dreamt of being a part of it.”

He also noted that if he wasn’t a performer, he’d “find another way to be an artist. Whether I was a writer, director, or teacher, I know I am a happier and better person when I’m artistic. I would have to find a new way to share that with people through my career.”

Aside from the aforementioned features, Timothy has also done a number of Broadway productions. In fact, he was dubbed by the Los Angeles Times as a “breakout star” after starring in the Broadway musical Hadestown, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical.

The actor made his debut in Chaplin: The Musical, and he also originated the role of Pabbie in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway. Furthermore, Timothy has performed at regional theaters across the country for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour.

As for television shows, he landed a role in ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,’ and he will reportedly appear in HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 as well. On top of all that, the actor is also an activist.

In the same interview, Timothy shared how he remains prepared as an actor and activist, expressing:

“To stay ready, both as a performer and as an activist. I maintain an active lifestyle all year round for my career but also for my physical and mental health. I also like to stay active by supporting all the incredible work that Broadway Cares does year-round and participating in other charitable work with organizations like the Ali Forney Center.”

And now that we've gotten to know this talented hottie a bit better

