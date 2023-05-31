In-Depth with ‘Queen Charlotte’ Actor Freddie Dennis

Freddie Dennis is one of the breakout stars in Bridgerton’s prequel spin-off, ‘Queen Charlotte,’ and he is also famously known as one-half of the show’s queer couple — Reynolds and Brimsley.

Freddie, who plays the role of King George’s secretary named Reynolds in the series, was born in London. At the age of 8, he moved away from the city, but eventually came back when he was a teenager.

He attended the University College London where he studied Geography. In a recent interview with WWD, Freddie shared why he majored in Geography during college.

“What made me do geography? A passion for the world,” he joked, then further explained: “I’ve always been really passionate about cartography, different places and cultures, it just made the most sense to study it.”

Despite his college major and passion for cartography, Freddie had always wanted to be an actor, but his lack of confidence became a hindrance. He finally went for it during the pandemic though, when he enrolled in a one-year course at the Oxford School of Drama at the age of 23.

The 26-year-old actor admitted that he didn’t think he’d get in the drama school in which the alumni include: Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan and Freddy Carter.

“I never thought I’d get in because I’ve never acted. One of the final rounds to get onto the course, we had to send in a tape, the choices were between being a small bird or a squirrel. I did the squirrel and I sometimes watch that video and think, ‘What on earth am I doing with my life?,’” he recalled.

In October 2021, Freddie graduated from drama school, and he was able to land his ‘Queen Charlotte’ role after only four months. Moreover, his character Reynolds is described to be “stern and upright,” but he also has a tender side with Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) — Queen Charlotte’s secretary whom he has a love affair with.

The actor said that his personality is different from Reynolds, which he found challenging to portray.

“That was one of the things I found hardest actually because I’m quite empathetic and compassionate, but there’s only so much of that Reynolds is allowed to show. There was a lot of working out just when and where to be human,” Freddie expressed.

