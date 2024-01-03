In-Depth with The Fitness Marshall and His Love for Britney Spears

Caleb Marshall is famously known as The Fitness Marshall online, and he is popular for his energetic dance workout videos.

In 2014, he started as The Fitness Marshall while he was in college, and he considers himself as a “modern-day Richard Simmons meets Britney Spears.” Speaking of which, the fitness instructor talked about how he first got into Britney, and he answered it with so much enthusiasm. <3

“That’s the best question! The first time I saw her infomercial. I remember my tiny bubble TV, it was the …Baby One More Time album, and she was doing backflips and her pigtails… Ever since that moment, I was obsessed. I was never allowed to listen to Britney Spears when she got ‘sexy’. In addition to my secret sexuality, I was also secretly trying to get Britney Spears songs and videos and record them. Since the first time I saw her is the easiest way to answer that,” Marshall expressed during a recent interview with Attitude.

And as for his fave Britney song, he revealed:

“‘Freakshow’ is one of my favorite Britney songs. I also really love ‘Cinderella’ from the Britney album. My favorite Britney single is probably ‘Gimme More’ or ‘Circus’.”

Moreover, the internet personality admitted that he was not into sports growing up, and then he discovered dancing, which was a “fun way” to move his body.

“The deal with my mum and dad was that if I did all the sports and I really hated them, I could dance. It was never professional; it was children’s dance classes. That’s where I really found my love for moving my body in a fun way and not a way that was rigorous or that I had to train for,” he stated.

Marshall also noted that Britney was his “pathway into dance,” expressing:

“Yeah, I was always captivated by her. I was obsessed with pretending to be her in the mirror or making up dances to her songs. That is what helped me find my confidence when I was younger and felt out of place. That is where I felt I could really shine and let go of my insecurities. Not that I was great at it, but I enjoyed moving my body to music.”

