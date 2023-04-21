In-Depth with ‘Uncoupled’ Actor Dan Amboyer

Dan Amboyer is known for recently playing opposite Neil Patrick Harris in the comedy series ‘Uncoupled,’ wherein he played the role of Luke.

Aside from that, some of his well-known portrayals are Prince William of Wales in the television film ‘William & Catherine: A Royal Romance,’ as well as playing the roles of Thad Steadman and Chad Weber in the series ‘Younger,’ among others.

Dan was born on December 28, 1985 in Detroit, Michigan, and his parents are Claudia McCloskey Amboyer and Dr. Donald J. Amboyer. He studied at The Roeper School, and also attended the arts high school, Interlochen Arts Academy.

He was then offered early admittance at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, where he continued his studies. After graduating, the 37-year-old actor moved to New York City, and has since appeared in a number of television, film and theater productions.

Aside from acting, Dan is also a writer, producer and director. In fact, he made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Off-Broadway show Whirlwind. He is also a founding member of the theater company, Exit, Pursued by a Bear.

As for a more in-depth look at his personal life, the actor publicly came out as gay on October 7, 2017, when he also revealed that he had gotten married to his long-time partner Eric Philip Berger.

Eric is a financial adviser, and as per The New York Times‘ 2017 article, he “is a senior vice president for wealth management in the international financial services division, in New York, at UBS, the Swiss bank.”

Dan’s coming out gained national attention, and it even had a televised coverage on ‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘E! News’ and ‘Entertainment Tonight.’ Moreover, the actor opened up about publicly coming out after keeping his sexuality private.

“Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet. That was hard to live with. But I’ve never played a gay role before and I didn’t want to be limited by some strange perception,” He told People.

However, after getting engaged to his then longtime boyfriend and now husband Eric, he decided that it was finally time to come out as gay.

“It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way… I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward,” Dan further expressed about publicly coming out.

As per the actor’s Instagram post on February 10, 2023, he started dating Eric 15 years ago. The couple got married in October 2017 in New York City, and they now have an adorable son, Teddy.

And now that we’ve gotten to know more about Dan, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his stunning and sexy pics, shall we?

