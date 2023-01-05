‘In from the Side’s Alexander Lincoln Opens Up About His Sexuality

Alexander Lincoln recently opened up about his sexuality in response to a comment, which indirectly suggested about it on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actor starred alongside Alexander King in the 2022 gay drama-sport independent film ‘In from the Side.’ His portrayal of the character Mark Newton earned him a spot on the British Independent Film Awards long-list for Best Breakthrough Performance.

Thereafter, Lincoln expressed his sentiments about it via an Instagram post, and on the caption, he wrote:

“Completely neglected to post this at the time but it was a HUGE moment for me and I was truly honoured to have been included for the longlist for the 2022 @bifa_film ‘Breakthrough Performance’ There were some astoundingly beautiful performances this year so I don’t feel at all bad about not getting shortlisted. Though I will of course be watching the ceremony intently from the comfort of me sofa Infinitely proud of this film and what it continues to do and how it continues to resonate with audiences. Thank you @mattcarter1989 for your beautiful work as always and of course to the entire team – I love you all to the moon and back!!

@infromtheside

#bifa”

The comments section was flooded with messages of congratulations, saying that he deserved the recognition for his role. One user, however, pointed out the question of heterosexual actors portraying LGBTQ+ characters, commenting:

“I loved the movie, and its actors are still very handsome but I still think that the actors are posing as gay but they are not. Is it my doubt?”

And to that, the ‘Emmerdale’ star responded:

“Thanks so much- really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight,” followed by a heart emoji.

Lincoln’s fans expressed their appreciation for his honest reply, and one user even commented:

“I know this may sound dumb, but thank you for saying this. I’d already read elsewhere that you’d already said it and it wasn’t exactly a secret or anything, but seeing you say it here on Instagram means a lot more than you know.”

Going back to his film ‘In from the Side,’ the official synopsis reads:

“Following a drunken encounter, two equally attached men from a cash strapped and divided gay rugby club unwittingly sleepwalk into an adulterous affair, but must conceal their growing feelings or risk destroying the club they love.”

Moreover, the film is written and directed by Matt Carter, and it is scheduled to be released in the US on January 20.

Sources: metro.co.uk, imdb.com