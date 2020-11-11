In Honor of the 30th Anniversary of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Start a Podcast Devoted to Watching All 293 Episodes of Series and Sharing Behind the Scenes Stories

It is hard to believe that it has been 30 years since the Fox network’s drama series, Beverly Hills, 90210premiered. To celebrate the iconic show’s anniversary, real-life best friends Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, who played Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor respectively, have started a podcast called 9021OMG in which Garth explains in the podcast’s first episode, “We’re going to be watching every episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 from start to finish with all of you.”

Spelling further elaborates:

“We have everything that happened off-camera as well that we’ll get into fun details. That’s the cool perspective, people got to see us on camera, but we were actually, you know, friends in real life behind-the-scenes. So, it’ll be cool to kind of merge those worlds and let [our fans] in on it.”

Spelling, in the podcast, reveals she has never watched the show with Garth, who admitted she never watched an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. The two ladies, along with On-Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host, Sisanie talk about the beginnings of the show.

The ladies made an appearance on KTLA to talk about the podcast.

The original cast minus Luke Perry, who died in 2019 after a massive stroke, reunited last year for BH90210, a series where the cast played heightened versions of themselves.

9021OMG is available on the iHeartRadio or Apple Podcasts.

Sources: On-Air with Ryan Seacrest Official Website, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, KTLA 5 Official YouTube Channel, ‘9021OMG’ Podcast Official Instagram Page