In Late Night TV Return, Bill Maher Slams Trump’s Poor And Deadly Coronavirus Response

In recent weeks there have been reports that Trump’s poll numbers are getting higher, and it’s baffling to anyone who has been paying attention to how this administration has mishandled the Coronavirus outbreak for the very first case reported back in January.

There are countless videos of Donald Trump interviews going back to January, in which he downplayed the virus and expressed no interest in establishing a pandemic defense program. In fact, by the time he did implement a ban of visitors from China, he had already disparaged reports of the severity of the virus and, along with his FOX News cronies, pushed misinformation that it was all just a Democrat hoax.

In recent days Trump has had intense moments with some members of the press who have taken him to task for his blatant negligence, namely Yamiche Alcindor(PBS), Peter Alexander(ABC), Jim Acosta (CNN) and Weijia Jang (CBS). Comedians and late-night talk show hosts have also been calling highlighting Trump’s deadly debacle of a response to this unprecedented crisis.

WATCH: @weijia presses President Trump on Jared Kushner's comment that the federal stockpile is not meant for states https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/IWfuxXPb7Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

Now, the latest to chime in with an opinion on Trump’s handling of the pandemic Bill Maher. In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, the “Real Time with Bill Maher star dragged Donald Trump and also blasted the people who continue to support and enable his incompetence.

In his signature style of delivering comedic yet poignant takedowns of political figures who are often on the wrong side of history, he went in on Trump:

In one segment of the video, which seems to have been filmed in is own backyard, he quipped,

“Thank you, Jesus, I have no symptoms—except if you count shitting my pants every time Trump talks,” offered Maher. “He does this thing every day where he’s bragging about his ratings: ‘I have better ratings than Monday Night Football, The Bachelor’… Yes! Because your viewers aren’t allowed to leave the house. What else are they gonna do? Read?!”

and then the shade continued …

“If this is a war, Trump lost it in January,” he continued. “He’s not FDR or JFK; he’s LOL. So it’s more than a little disturbing that he is getting a bump in the polls on this. A bump that tells us we are once again entering into ‘rally around the leader’ time. Around the guy who made it worse. I mean, come on, toilet paper is now more valuable than the dollar.”

To watch the video check out the Daily Beast