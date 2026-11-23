There are musicals that entertain you, musicals that move you, and then there are musicals that make you want to jump out of your seat and dance your way down Broadway. In the Heights does all three.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s celebrated musical has returned to New York in a spectacular concert production at City Center, and the result is an exhilarating reminder of just how much magic can happen when music, movement and storytelling come together. This is not simply a revival; it is a love letter to New York, its neighborhoods, its immigrants, its dreamers and the people who refuse to give up on a better tomorrow.

Set in Washington Heights during a scorching summer, the story revolves around Usnavi, a charming, slightly hapless bodega owner who dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic while struggling to make a life for himself in Manhattan. Around him is a wonderfully colorful community of friends, families and neighbors, all juggling romance, ambition, financial pressures and the complicated business of growing up.

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At the center is Matte Martinez, who makes an instantly appealing Usnavi. He has terrific comic timing, infectious energy and an endearing vulnerability that makes you root for him from the moment he steps onstage. His romantic pursuit of Vanessa, played by the captivating Ashley De La Rosa, gives the production plenty of sparkle.

But this is very much an ensemble triumph. Ishmael Gonzalez is a scene-stealer as Sonny, bringing enormous personality and comic mischief to every appearance. Natalie Venetia Belcon brings warmth and emotional depth as Claudia, the neighborhood’s beloved matriarch, while Jaci Calderon gives Nina a beautiful combination of strength and fragility. Linedy Genao and Aaron James McKenzie also shine.

And then there is the music.

Miranda’s score is a glorious celebration of Latin rhythms, hip-hop, salsa and traditional Broadway songwriting. The songs pulse with the energy of the streets, creating an atmosphere that feels less like sitting in a theater and more like being transported into the middle of a neighborhood block party. The music is infectious, the choreography by Mayte Natalio is sensational, and the cast performs with the kind of commitment that makes every number feel like an event.

Director David Mendizábal makes clever use of City Center’s enormous stage, with the orchestra positioned high above the action on a striking representation of the George Washington Bridge. It is an imaginative visual touch that gives the production a distinctive New York identity. The dancers fill the stage below, while the musicians provide a thrilling soundtrack to the lives unfolding beneath them.

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What makes this revival particularly special is its enormous heart. Beneath the spectacular dancing and joyous music is a story about belonging, family, identity and the sacrifices people make to build a future. Washington Heights becomes more than a setting; it is a character in its own right, a place where everybody knows everybody else’s business and where the smallest victories deserve to be celebrated.

Is the storytelling perfect? Not quite. There are moments when the book cannot quite keep pace with the brilliance of Miranda’s lyrics. But these are relatively minor complaints in a production overflowing with talent and personality.

Indeed, the biggest compliment is that you wish the evening would never end.

In the Heights reminds us why live theater matters. It brings people together, celebrates the richness of different cultures and leaves an audience feeling just a little more optimistic about the world outside the theater doors.

This is Broadway at its most exuberant, generous and entertaining. A terrific cast, glorious music and a production bursting with life make this an absolute treat.

In The Heights

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