‘In The Heights’ To Debut At Tribeca -In Washington Heights In NYC

In The Heights is returning to the neighborhood where it all started…

As theaters across the country start to welcome back movie-goers, the film (based on Lin Manuel Miranda’s stunning stage musical) is poised to open the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The NYC film tradition takes place on June 9th at the United Palace Theater in Washington Heights, the exact same New York City neighborhood where the both the film and the musical are set. The John Chu-directed film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner with bigger dreams of returning to his Dominican Republic homeland.

#InTheHeights is THE crowdpleasing event of the season! John M. Chu’s direction shines through vibrantly staged musical sequences & intimate moments, while Anthony Ramos delivers a charismatic breakout performance in a sensational cultural celebration that will bring joy to all! pic.twitter.com/CjzG01MPCG — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) April 15, 2021

Early reactions to screenings of the musical are contributing to the significant buzz about the film, with many already calling it one of the biggest films of the summer. Diego Andaluz (Latinx filmmaker and host of the Global Film Pod podcast) called the film the “crowd pleasing event of the season”, saying (among other superlatives) that Anthony Ramos’ performance is a “sensational cultural celebration that will bring joy to all” New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan mentioned “yelping” at three different cameos; “Marc Anthony, Drag Race mask trailblazer/glamour goddess Valentina, and the now-iconic Joker stairs”

The film adaption of In The Heights is also giving an LGBT-update to one of there most beloved pairs for the film adaption as well. Beauty salon owner Daniela and hairdresser Carla, (portrayed as both coworkers and gossiping pals in Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hudes’ original stage musical) will now serve as romantic partners on the big screen adaptation. Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz play the beloved duo in the film.

At a recent press event, Beatriz said of the duo “What was so gratifying to me as a person who is queer is to see this relationship in the film be part of the fabric of the community,” going on to say “and to be normal, and be happy and functioning, and part of the quilt they’ve all created.” She finished by saying: “So much of this film is about where home is and who home is to you. And for Carla, Daniela is home. Wherever Daniela is, that’s where Carla feels at home.”

‘In The Heights’ premieres in theaters and will be streaming exclusively on HBOMax on Jun 11th.

Follow In The Heights on Instagram