In The Pink, Feeling Pride + More InstaHunks

by
Sharing some favorite Instagram posts from the week including Karlito Amarilla and friend.
Karlitos Amarilla (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Karlitos Amarilla, who found a pool party pal:

Curtis Fitzgerald served up this pool-side slow burn:

Paulo Batista channeled his best ‘romance novel’ cover man:

Evan Lamicella got wet:

Pierre Vuala totally nailed this current Insta-challenge:

Tyler James was feeling chill and breezy down in Cabo:

We’re not sure what Michael Turchin is doing here, but we’re just going to go with it:

Elliott Norris explored new ways to show abs in Insta-posts:

Matteo Lane celebrated 36 trips around the sun:

Felipe Ferreira found his Pride vibe:

And speaking of Pride…Julian Torres sent regards from NYC’s Pride parade…

Dylan Hall & Van Pham danced it out in Brooklyn:

Chris Cragg celebrated Pride in Toronto:

Gay Times shared video from London Pride including the cast of Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper:

Andre Chandler did the splish-splash at Tidal Wave in Orlando:

PJ and Thomas reflected on past Prides (in Amsterdam) versus Pride celebrations today in Tennessee:

And GayUncleMario had a whoooooole gay mood going on:

Finally, Sam Cushing addressed a topic that we think many men have considered at some point:

Leave a Comment