In The Pink, Feeling Pride + More InstaHunks

Sharing some favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Karlitos Amarilla, who found a pool party pal:
Curtis Fitzgerald served up this pool-side slow burn:
Paulo Batista channeled his best ‘romance novel’ cover man:
Evan Lamicella got wet:
Pierre Vuala totally nailed this current Insta-challenge:
Tyler James was feeling chill and breezy down in Cabo:
We’re not sure what Michael Turchin is doing here, but we’re just going to go with it:
Elliott Norris explored new ways to show abs in Insta-posts:
Matteo Lane celebrated 36 trips around the sun:
Felipe Ferreira found his Pride vibe:
And speaking of Pride…Julian Torres sent regards from NYC’s Pride parade…
Dylan Hall & Van Pham danced it out in Brooklyn:
Chris Cragg celebrated Pride in Toronto:
Gay Times shared video from London Pride including the cast of Netflix’s hit series Heartstopper:
Andre Chandler did the splish-splash at Tidal Wave in Orlando:
PJ and Thomas reflected on past Prides (in Amsterdam) versus Pride celebrations today in Tennessee:
And GayUncleMario had a whoooooole gay mood going on:
Finally, Sam Cushing addressed a topic that we think many men have considered at some point: