Indya Moore Joins The Cast Of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

As the sun set on the third and final season of the beloved ballroom drama Pose, fans have been waiting and watching to see where their favorite actors from this landmark series would land. With her simultaneously soaring and heartbreaking portrayal of ingenue Angel Evangelista, fans instantly fell in love with Indya Moore, According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, their legion of fans will now get a chance to see them on the big screen. They are now poised to join the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (scheduled to arrive in theaters December of 2022).

As for who Moore will be playing in the DC Comics sequel, they will be inhabiting the role of aquatic villain Karshon. According to Aquaman Wiki, Karshon is known as Shark, “a tiger shark that rapidly mutated after exposure to nuclear waste”. Known in human form as Karshon, the shapeshifter even at one point manages “to temporarily depose Aquaman as the ruler of Atlantis” while somehow also finding time to battle Justice League members Green Lantern and Superman.

If there is anyone as excited as the fans to see Moore join this splashy and vibrant DC Comics big screen family, it is Moore. They said cryptically on Instagram this week “Soooo excited, sooo grateful. This is going to be good. Thank you for welcoming me; @ DC comics”. Moore’s Pose co-stars immediately offered their own congratulations, with Dominique Jackson commenting with a plethora of emojis saying “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congratulations gorgeous” while Angelica Ross said “yes yes yes!!!!!!!!!”

