Innocent Luke Truong is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is adult content creator, Luke Truong. The 25-year-old from Orange County, CA is a student who is a popular bottom on sites like OnlyFans. The adorable muscle bae has a gorgeous smile that lures them in before the kill. If you follow Luke on social media, you know that the chiseled cutie with the baby face is a feast for the eyes. And chances are you’re a fan of his Not Safe For Work (NSFW) content, since he collaborates with some of the hottest names in the adult industry. He was even recently nominated for Best Bottom by the GayVN awards.

It’s Luke’s college frat boy charm that makes him this week’s Instinct Hottie. With that unassuming smile–don’t let those innocent looks fool you! He’s got that asian persuasion!

Let’s get to know him a bit more:

INSTINCT: How/why did you start creating content?

LUKE TRUONG: It all started when Tumblr shut down good porn and I was just really horny.

INSTINCT: What are the stigmas surrounding sex work that you hope to break down?

LT: That it is actual work and I do pay taxes.

INSTINCT: Who have been some of your favorite collaborators?

LT: Sharok is amazing, livinglargerxxx on Twitter, there are way too many people to put on here but you can check out my page for them haha

INSTINCT: Who is someone you hope to collaborate with?

LT: johnthomasxxx on Twitter he is absolutely beautiful

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

LT: Being around a group of friends that I can be my weird self around, looking at plants, going on random adventures

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

LT: My love of science !!!

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

LT: I would say that’s my smile

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

LT: Hmm well I always love a girthy cock but for me a lot of it is personality and how much they can make me laugh

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

LT: Realizing that I am a role model for young gay Asian men

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

LT: Graduate college and perform as a DJ some day

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

LT: Nope as single as a “monotypic species”

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Jurassic Park

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Chris Pratt

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Strawberries

Favorite position? Missionary

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? A night at the opera by Queen





INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

LT: It’s nice being recognized and I hope all the young gay Asian men out there, just know they’re sexy !!!