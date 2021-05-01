Inside Janet Mock’s Public Meltdown

Mock Recently Exploded On Ryan Murphy And Revealed She’s Sleeping With Pose Employees

Pose just had their third, and final, season premiere at a private event in New York. With so much robust LGBTQ+ energy in the same room – of course, there had to be some drama! Director, author, and overall powerhouse transgender role model, Janet Mock, decided to use the event to proclaim what could be her demise in Hollywood.

According to Page Six, in a scathing fifteen-minute speech, Mock publicly denounced Hollywood, said Pose and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is essentially a hack and hypocrite, and shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes incriminating information in the process. The footage hasn’t been released, but media and loud mouths that were at the event have been spreading the gossip. Allegedly, Mock in her rant shouted:

“Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh? I am angry! F–k Hollywood … Does this make you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you f–king shake in your motherf–king boots. This is speaking truth. This is what Pose is. [Ryan Murphy] brought … girls in to help you. Who brought the girls in?”

Allegedly, this is where Murphy spoke up for the first time, claiming that HE brought in other transgender talent [AKA ‘the girls’] both in front of the camera and while on set. Continuing on the brink of unhinged, thirty-eight-year-old Mock demanded her boyfriend, a twenty-five-year-old actor on Pose, Angel Bismark Curiel, stand up as she spoke. Mock addressed him by giving a glimpse into their relationship:

“Let me tell you something about love. Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go. I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f–ked someone on the crew, right? Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f–king important to me. I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf–ker. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.”

After the above reveal, allegedly gasps came from the crowd. The tension had to of been running high during Mock’s speech and she didn’t stop. After apologizing to a fellow transgender writer of Pose, Our Lady J, for backstabbing her behind-the-scenes, Mock allegedly made claims against Hollywood that they are only virtue signaling and trying to be politically correct with their equality efforts only for face value. Mock added:

“I f–ked up, y’all. I forgot who the f–k I was. They want me to come up here and pretend. I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I’m f–king free. It’s a show, but it means so much to everyone to ‘ensure that we enable black and brown trans women to make it’ because that sounds good. It makes you comfortable to talk like that because then I don’t scare you into facing the f–king truth. You all have stomped on us.”

Allegedly, Mock looked guilt stricken and had immediate regret. Although, reportedly Dominique Jackson, who portrays Pose’s anti-hero Elektra Abundance, was in agreeance with Mock’s speech and announced that from her seat in the audience. Mock was scheduled to promote Pose on Good Morning America yesterday, but was canceled last minute – which means the movers and shakers of the show have to be furious with her recent commentary.

Clearly this is going to be a hot, trending topic within the entertainment industry and the LGBTQ+ community alike. Mock has only written, directed, and produced specifically Murphy-led projects, like Pose, Netflix’s The Politician, and Netflix’s Hollywood. The demand for a higher pay may seem fair when you line up her esteemed writing on transgender issues, but she may not be seasoned enough in Hollywood standards to garner a Murphy-like paycheck.

One may believe Mock should’ve rethought her ramble. In a post #MeToo era, and especially when we’re all aware executives target lower level employees for manipulation and sex… Mock admitting that she’s cheated on her much younger boyfriend, who she met on the set of Pose, with an crew member of the same show… is absolutely messy and should warrant an investigation into her behind the scenes antics and relationships with lower level employees. As political candidate Lindsey Boylan just days ago pointed out, powerful men prey on staffers for their pleasure. But, should we rethink this as any person should be aware their job and lower level employees should not be in the dating pool for anyone? We certainly shouldn’t be giving Mock a pass for this type of inappropriate work behavior. Fans alike are having different opinions on Mock’s speech. While many understand she is likely being underpaid, her personal life and relations with Curiel and Pose staff members is unsettling:

Love and empathy to Janet Mock. My impression of her speech and or actions are far less important than the weight of the things she's dealing with that led to them That said, my heart dropped reading what seems like confirmation of something I'd hoped was not the true story bts — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) April 30, 2021

It's always mental health till someone has a mental breakdown and says something they shouldn't have said Janet Mock humiliated herself and her partner but sheesh where is the empathy. Her statement about them using Black and Brown Trans women to look good speaks volumes — end homophobia in Ghana (@obaa_boni) April 30, 2021

+ You can acknowledge that discrimination Janet Mock faced w/o absolving her of her manipulative choices. + She literally demanded that Angel stand up, in support of her, all while prefacing with “let me tell y’all something about love”. That was abusive, plain and simple. https://t.co/97XlCenNaq — . (@longlxvewilliam) May 1, 2021

I was so confused reading that Janet mock article cuz I was like “ohh is 40k an episode not a lot?” Like I get it racism and transphobia bad but that’s hard to empathize with when it comes to the money aspect like 😭 — ⟴ (@Abalisah) April 30, 2021

I would like to think it’s possible to acknowledge the validity of Janet Mock's criticism of the industry and her obvious pain while *also* acknowledging her inappropriate (to say the least) romantic relationship with her younger, much less experienced employee 🙃🙃🙃 — Court (@courtdanee2) April 30, 2021

Pose is an incredible and groundbreaking show, so hopefully Mock’s behavior doesn’t make these great talents go unnoticed. The first two episodes of Season 3 arrive on Sunday, May 2 at 7PM PST on the FX network.

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

