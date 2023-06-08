Insta Is Going “Coco Loco” over Hottie Maluma’s Latest Thirst Traps

If there’s anything about Colombian singer Maluma — it’s that he makes banging tunes, and you know, casually drops thirst traps that make his followers go wild.

Both of which just recently happened, and we are absolutely LIVING FOR IT! First things first, his latest single is titled “Coco Loco,” and the artwork for it… Let’s just say a few greenery and a single coconut are the only things covering his. 😉

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper posted the sexy pic with a cheeky caption that reads:

“WHO WANNA TRY MY #COCOLOCO..?? JUNE 08 SUMMER OFFICIALLY KICKS OFF..!!”

*Probably everyone who just saw the photo and read his caption:*

Moreover, Maluma also posted a teaser for his “Coco Loco” music video, and described the song as “THE HIT OF THE SUMMER.”

“THE HIT OF THE SUMMER IS COMING..!! #COCOLOCO.

TOMORROW AVAILABLE ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS, YOUR MALUMA BABY IS BACK MAMIIIII!!!

7 PM (COL) 8 PM (ET),” he wrote on the caption.

In the meantime, let’s take a look at this hottie’s latest thirst traps that made Insta go loco! 😉

Also dropping the artwork and teaser video of “Coco Loco”: