Instagram and TikTok Creator José Rolón Captures Being a Parent of Three With Lots of Humor

José Rolón with son Avery responds to homophobic troll. (Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from José Rolón (@nycgaydad) TikTok account)

What is the best way to respond to a ridiculous and homophobic question concerning being a gay dad?  For José Rolón, he did it with an epic clap back.  Known as nycgaydad on Instagram and TikTok, Rolón did a parody video called Straight vs Gay Dads Pt 3 on TikTok with his son Avery.   The video shows Avery holding a football asking his dad to show him how to play football.  Rolón does the scenario first as a straight guy who is confident and knows how to play, then the scene shifts to a gay dad on the verge of an anxiety attack.

One user comments, “Not trying to be offensive or anything just an actual question but do gay dads want their sons to like girls or guys??”

Rolón’s response video is pure gold:

Aside from his son Avery, Rolón also has two twin girls, Lilah and London. Rolón’s TikTok and Instagram have videos of him doing various things with his kids like homeschooling, dancing, watching movies, and spa days.

Then there are the really funny videos:

 

To find out more about Rolón and his family, you can read his story on Love What Matters, and you can see more of his videos on Instagram and TikTok.

Sources: José Rolón Instagram Page, José Rolón TikTok Page, Love What Matters

 

