Instagram Gets Hit with a Sudden Rush after Troye Sivan’s Thirst Trap

Troye Sivan just caused a sudden rush of thirst after posting a (practically) nude pic of himself in bed, and the internet is losing it!

The 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter recently posted said thirst trap as a teaser for his new single and album “Rush”. The photo shows his unclothed body from the neck down (with a bit of side cheek peeking).

“I feel the rush,” Sivan wrote on the caption, and tbh, he’s not the only one who’s feeling the rush after sharing that pic on the internet.

Dropping his V sexy latest thirst trap here:

In another post, the “Angel Baby” singer reflected on his journey in the music industry, and also explained why it took a long time for him to release another album after 2018’s Bloom.

“It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since i was the kid w the stye in my eye in that first video,” he began.

Sivan explained why it took a couple of years for him to release a new album, writing:

“Btw —- I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album – Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came! 🩵), then i started working on it, then cockbig19, then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between..and now here we are.”

Aside from singing, performing and making music, he has also done portrayals in films and televisions shows, including his most recent one — ‘The Idol’.

“10 years since i signed my record deal, 5 years since bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’ this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW,” the “YOUTH” singer teased.

Sivan concluded his post, expressing:

“I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you LFG”