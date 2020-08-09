HOT

Short Films: The Eternal Attraction Between Boys & Their (Soccer) Balls

HOT

Single, Nothing Concrete, and Almost at Daddy Status: Help

TOP

These Emmy Noms Prove How Great Their Body of Work Is

TOP

Does Lance Bass Feel 'Burned' By His Former *NSYNC Bandmate Justin Timberlake?

Instagrammer and TikToker To Follow: Rob Anderson

by
In nutshell, this and more is what you will find on Rob Anderson’s IG and TikTok (Photo Credit: Rob Anderson Instagram Page)

If you ever wondered about certain facets of a gay man, Rob Anderson has the answers for you.  Anderson posts various videos on Instagram and TikTok.  He calls certain videos ‘Gay Science.’  Subjects covered here include why gay men like iced coffee, the extinction of vers-bottoms, why gay men like attention, and more.

View this post on Instagram

Gay Science: Why do gay men like iced coffee?

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

View this post on Instagram

Gay Science: Are vers bottoms going extinct?

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

View this post on Instagram

Gay Science: Why do gay men like attention?

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

Anderson also has a video called ‘Homosexual Nonverbals’ which classically captures a gay couple having a nonverbal conversation.

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

Another video on his Instagram is a parody of the iconic game ‘Guess Who’ where two gay men send the game company their contact lists to make a game with common connections.

Anderson also plays the funniest sleep talk recordings from an app called ‘Sleep Talk Recorder.’

@heartthrobert

Hall of fame. #sleeptalk #sleeptalking #british #britishhumour

♬ original sound – heartthrobert

@heartthrobert

Sleep talk hall of fame. #fyp #foryou #sleep #sleeptalk #sleeptalking

♬ original sound – heartthrobert

@heartthrobert

Marissa queen of sleep gaslighting her mom. (The app is Sleep Talk Recorder, red icon) #fyp #foryou #4u

♬ original sound – heartthrobert

His One Person Protests raise valid points or make divisive statements.

View this post on Instagram

Less of a Marilyn, more of a Jackie. #OnePersonProtests

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

He also recreates iconic images with his dog, Governor.

Not only does Anderson post some funny and interesting content, but he also posts some great thirst trap videos and photos.

View this post on Instagram

Bop (🎙: @iamcardib)

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

View this post on Instagram

Don’t talk to me

A post shared by Rob Anderson (@heartthrobanderson) on

You can follow Rob Anderson on Instagram at heartthrobanderson or on TikTok at heartthrobert

What do you think of Rob and his comedic content? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

 

 

 

 

What do you think?